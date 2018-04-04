Gigi Hadid Sports Chic See-Through Yoga Pants With Slick Sneakers

Gigi Hadid kept it casual today as she stepped out of her apartment building in New York. Instead of being red carpet-ready, the supermodel rocked a sporty and chic all-black athleisure look.

The star opted for a cropped hoodie, which she pulled over her head with her wavy blond locks flowing. She made her ensemble eye-catching with a pair of black leggings that had see-through panels running up along the sides.

Gigi Hadid wears a hoodie and yoga pants when out and about in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

To coincide with the comfort of her outfit, Hadid slipped on black sneakers that perfectly matched the rest of her attire. She had thick soles at the bottom of her shoes, which is reminiscent of the Reebok Classic kicks that are available online for only $64.95.

Hadid is an ambassador for the sneaker giant, so fans are bound to see her in the similar shoe below sooner or later. No matter what she decides to work out in or race between fashion shows with, sneaks are always a must-have for the on-the-go star. If you have a busy schedule, but want to hit the gym, perhaps it’s time you pull a Hadid and purchase a versatile shoe you can wear pretty much everywhere. Get a closer look at the footwear below and there’s no doubt you’ll want to add it to your cart instantly.

Want more?

Gigi Hadid Watches Rangers Game in Chic Zip-Up Reeboks That Are on Sale for 50 Percent Off

Gigi Hadid Goes Shopping, Tries on Fashion’s New Favorite ‘Ugly’ Sneaker