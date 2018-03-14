Gigi Hadid Watches Rangers Game in Chic Zip-Up Reeboks That Are on Sale for 50 Percent Off

Gigi Hadid heads to a Rangers game in New York.

After recently spending some time at Paris Fashion Week, Gigi Hadid is back in New York and supporting the Rangers in style.

The supermodel was spotted heading to Madison Square Garden for a hockey game with friends Monday night dressed in the team’s colors and plenty of denim.

Styling an oversized RtA Marvin hoodie in red under a denim jacket featuring fuzzy beige detailing, the 22-year-old opted for the denim-on-denim look by sporting a pair of Re/done patchwork jeans.

Gigi Hadid dressed in Rangers gear. Splash

Adding to her ensemble, the Reebok ambassador showed off white Club C 85 zipper sneakers from the classic brand and a coordinating white Prada Etiquette shoulder bag boasting a metal stud trim.

Gigi’s simple shoe style, which includes a perforated vamp, smooth leather construction and a padded footbed, is currently marked down from its original price of $100 to just under $50 with multiple sizes available to shop.

The IMG model, who topped things off with a $20 blue Rangers cap, took to Instagram to document the outing, posting a shot of her stretched out over two seats along with the caption “rangerstown 🌭.”

The supermodel chose Reeboks for the outing. Splash

rangerstown 🌭 A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Mar 12, 2018 at 7:01pm PDT

Shop the style at 50 percent off below.

Want more?

Gigi Hadid Goes Shopping, Tries on Fashion’s New Favorite ‘Ugly’ Sneaker

Gigi Hadid and Tommy Hilfiger Closed Out Milan Fashion Week With a Race Car-Themed Extravaganza

Gigi Hadid Looks Ready for Spring in this Surprising Monochromatic Look