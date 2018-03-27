Rihanna Is Releasing the Most Outrageous Fenty x Puma Summer Sneaker Style

Judging by Fenty x Puma’s latest teasers on Instagram, it seems Rihanna has spring and summer on her mind. Then again, doesn’t everyone?

Today, the brand posted two short clips highlighting the new spring ’18 Avid trainers, featuring Boomerangs of models living their best lives with the bright kicks on the beach. The singer’s upcoming release is the opposite of the neutral black and white creepers she’s known for, and includes two of the most colorful sneakers we’ve seen from her so far.

There’s a teal and bright orange version of the shoe with cutouts and stretch laces at the top. It’s a one-of-a-kind design that looks comfortable, and as you can see from the ‘grams, they’re perfect for a day in the sun. In addition, there’s a more tame gray option with a subtle teal and red lining.

Regardless of which way you’re leaning, make the decision fast because both pairs hit stores this Friday, and like with most things Rihanna stands behind, they’ll sell out. Until then, fulfill your white sneaker trend fix and add Rihanna’s versatile sock sneaker below to your wardrobe.

Buy: Fenty Puma High-Top Sneaker $169.95 Buy it

