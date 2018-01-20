Emma Roberts Makes Pajamas Effortlessly Chic With This $55 Sneaker

When it comes to airport style, Emma Roberts likes to keep things comfortable.

As she flew into Salt Lake City yesterday for the Sundance Film Festival, the “Scream Queens” star wore pajamas with classic Converse sneakers.

For her flight, Roberts selected a coordinated Topshop pajama set with a geometric pattern. The former Nickelodeon star kept things casual — and lent her ensemble a preppy vibe — with high-top Converse sneakers in a classic white colorway.

Emma Roberts at the airport. Rex Shutterstock

Roberts pulled her look together with a navy faux fur-trimmed coat — also from Topshop — and a pair of dark glasses.

Airport style can be tricky to nail, even for celebrities. But by draping a coat over a collared pajama set and keeping her footwear simple, Roberts struck the right tone with this look.

The “American Horror Story” actress likes to mix high and low pieces in her wardrobe. She often steps out in classic kicks from Converse — she’s sported Converse All-Stars in a fun leopard colorway before — but she also sports high-end shoes from brands like Stuart Weitzman, Isabel Marant and Alexander Wang.

Roberts’ classic Converse sneakers feature a canvas upper and a rubber sole. The kicks have been a popular choice since the Converse All-Star was released in 1917 — and with a $55 price tag, they’re an affordable choice when compared with other celeb-favorite brands.

Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star High Courtesy of brand

