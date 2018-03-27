Boston Runs on Dunkin’, Thanks to Saucony

Even runners love their coffee and doughnuts, and thanks to Saucony, they have a shoe they can wear inspired by the delicious breakfast treats ahead of the Boston Marathon.

Available for preorder now via Saucony.com is a limited-edition collaboration with Dunkin’ Donuts on the brand’s Kinvara 9 neutral running model. The shoe is available in men’s and women’s sizing and retails for $110.

Dunkin' Donuts x Saucony Kinvara 9 CREDIT: Saucony

Dunkin’s collab features elements of the food and drink the eatery is known for. The predominantly white upper features print that resembles sprinkles falling off of the strawberry doughnut on the heel, and the midsole and outsole are executed in the pink and orange hues that adorn the shop’s logo and boxes. The chain’s branded elements are also present on the shoe, such as its “America Runs on Dunkin'” tagline on the heel and the DD branding on the tongue.

The sneakers also feature coffee cup-printed insoles and are packaged in a cobranded box reminiscent of what you take a dozen doughnuts home in.

The shoe was designed to celebrate the upcoming 2018 Boston Marathon, which is scheduled for April 16.

“As we celebrate Saucony’s 120th anniversary, we’re proud to honor our hometown marathon and Boston’s rich running heritage in partnership with Dunkin’ Donuts, a brand known for ‘keeping America running,’” Amanda Reiss, chief marketing officer of Saucony, said in a statement. “The Saucony x Dunkin’ Kinvara 9 celebrates the joy, determination and delicious obsession of runners everywhere with a sense of playfulness that’s true to the heart and soul of both brands. And just as the marathon brings out the best in all of us, Saucony continually strives to create the best gear in our world so that runners everywhere can boldly run theirs.”

