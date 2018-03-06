Adidas Ultra Boost ‘Cookies & Cream’ Sold Out, But You Can Still Buy Them

Adidas Ultra Boost LTD "Cookies & Cream" Adidas

The March 6 launch of the Adidas Ultra Boost “Cookies & Cream” sold out as fast as the average kid — or, if we’re being honest, adult — could eat a scrumptious cookie. But that doesn’t mean you’re out of luck in getting your own pair.

The sneakers have already started popping up on resale sites, including eBay and StockX, albeit for a markup on the original price. The least expensive sale on StockX for a pair was reported Tuesday at $245, while the highest was $275.

The Ultra Boost LTD in white, gray, carbon and metallic silver with black Boost hit retail for $200 and the Ultra Boost X, created for women, retailed for $180. Expect to find the Ultra Boost models on resale sites hovering anywhere from around $240 to $300, with eBay and StockX having the largest quantity of them for sale now, before they’ve even arrived at the homes of most buyers.

Adidas marketed the sneakers, with the rarified black Boost midsole cushioning, by enlisting the help of Portland, Ore., cookie maker Annie Pies to craft some custom cookies. The sneakers themselves feature the full-length Boost cushioning technology with the breathable Primeknit upper.

Another look at the Adidas Ultra Boost LTD “Cookies & Cream.” Adidas

Adidas did not release information on how many of the Ultra Boost “Cookies & Cream” models were produced, but as the pairs start to hit buyers, expect even more sites to get in on the mix of reselling the coveted Boost models.

With the success of the Adidas launch on the “Cookies & Cream” style, we’ll have to wait and see if 2018 has more Adidas models — whether performance or lifestyle — that get served with a side of Annie Pies.

