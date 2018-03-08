These California Cool Sneakers Got a Parisian Chic Makeover Inspired By Menswear

Parisian chic meets California cool in footwear brand Clae’s new collaboration with French designer agnès b.

The result is a re-imagining of the Los Angeles-based brand’s Bradley silhouette — a performance sneaker with style.

Designed for versatility and day-to-night wear, the collection includes three milled leather colorways in navy, white, and red — a nod to the French flag. They retail for $150 and are available in unisex sizing for pre-order now with shipment slated for Saturday.

Clae x agnès b. Courtesy

Other treatments include a heel tab in neoprene that’s inspired by marine striped shirts from the agnès b. spring ‘18 menswear collection. The sneakers have leather-lined insoles and co-branding on the tongue and molded EVA footbeds.

A designer since the 1970s, agnès b. has boutiques in NYC, London, Tokyo and other major cities.

On March 1 the agnès b. x Clae collection kicked off with a European launch in Paris at the agnès b. boutique. The collaborators are currently running a giveaway contest ending Friday on their Instagram pages for a chance to win a free pair.

Clae has teamed up with American Rag, Feature, Publish Brand and boutique hotel Mama Shelter on shoes in the past.

In a previous interview, Clae’s general manager (EMEA) Jerome Thuillier told FN that its partnerships are based on common goals. “We have always aimed to provide the much-needed quality and value aspects of the brand, focusing more on the product first,” he explained. “We continue to retain our independent spirit and garner the attention of our existing customer base with the hope that we can draw the attention of the collaborator’s customer base as well via our designs, quality and the dedication to bringing footwear that supports our vision of creating footwear that evolves and endures.”