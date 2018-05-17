7 Cute Mini Shoes for Chrissy Teigen & John Legend’s First Baby Boy

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed their second child, a son, Wednesday morning. Tiegen took to Twitter late last night to reveal the exciting news, writing, “Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” along with baby bottle and high five smiley emojis, which her Grammy-award winning husband retweeted.

The couple’s baby boy — whose name has yet to be revealed — joins their 2-year-old daughter Luna, who often appears on both Teigen and Legend’s social media rocking adorable outfits. With that in mind, FN is honoring the pair’s baby boy with a roundup of pint-sized boy shoes from Gucci, Ralph Lauren and more.

1. Gucci Kids Baby leather sneakers

These white leather Gucci Kids leather sneakers featuring a red and green stripe are definitely a splurge at more than $200, but they’re pretty freakin’ cute.

2. Pèpè cut-out detail sandals

With summer essentially here, we can see Teigen and Legend’s new little one sporting these Italian-made black suede and leather cut-out detail sandals from Pèpè. Originally priced at $89, the luxe style is now 50 percent off and marked down to $45.

3. Ralph Lauren Kids logo detail pre-walkers

These preppy and sporty Ralph Lauren Kids slides featuring the brand’s iconic logo are also on sale, discounted at 20 percent off.

4. Minnetonka Braid bootie

Meanwhile, this pair of sweet Minnetonka booties featuring a braided trim is a steal.

5. Kenneth Cole New York Baby boat shoe

Class up your little man this summer with these cute-as-can-be brown synthetic leather boat shoes courtesy of Kenneth Cole.

6. Adidas Originals Kids Superstar

Little Legend Jr. would look cool in these classic black and white Adidas Originals Superstar kicks.

7. Salt Water Sandal by Hoy Shoes

These vibrant, candy apple red sandals will brighten up any outfit Chrissy puts her son in this summer.

Want more?

Kim Kardashian Throws Chrissy Teigen Surprise Baby Shower

Chrissy Teigen Helps Raise $2M for Charity in a Pretty Pink Dress With Matching Sandals

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Looks Heaven-Sent in Ethereal White Gown at Daily Front Row Fashion Awards