7 Cute Mini Shoes for Chrissy Teigen & John Legend’s First Baby Boy

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, daily front row fashion awards
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed their second son, a baby boy early Wednesday morning.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed their second child, a son, Wednesday morning. Tiegen took to Twitter late last night to reveal the exciting news, writing, “Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” along with baby bottle and high five smiley emojis, which her Grammy-award winning husband retweeted.

The couple’s baby boy — whose name has yet to be revealed  — joins their 2-year-old daughter Luna, who often appears on both Teigen and Legend’s social media rocking adorable outfits. With that in mind, FN is honoring the pair’s baby boy with a roundup of pint-sized boy shoes from Gucci, Ralph Lauren and more.

1. Gucci Kids Baby leather sneakers

These white leather Gucci Kids leather sneakers featuring a red and green stripe are definitely a splurge at more than $200, but they’re pretty freakin’ cute.

 

gucci baby leather sneakers

Buy: Gucci Baby sneakers $225
Buy it

2. Pèpè cut-out detail sandals

With summer essentially here, we can see Teigen and Legend’s new little one sporting these Italian-made black suede and leather cut-out detail sandals from Pèpè. Originally priced at $89, the luxe style is now 50 percent off and marked down to $45.

Pèpè cut-out detail sandals

Buy: Pèpè cut-out detail sandals $45
Buy it

3. Ralph Lauren Kids logo detail pre-walkers

These preppy and sporty Ralph Lauren Kids slides featuring the brand’s iconic logo are also on sale, discounted at 20 percent off.

Ralph Lauren Kids logo detail pre-walkers

Buy: Ralph Lauren Kids logo detail pre-walkers $63
Buy it

4. Minnetonka Braid bootie

Meanwhile, this pair of sweet Minnetonka booties featuring a braided trim is a steal.

 

Minnetonka Braid Bootie

Buy: Minnetonka Braid Bootie $23.95
Buy it

5. Kenneth Cole New York Baby boat shoe

Class up your little man this summer with these cute-as-can-be brown synthetic leather boat shoes courtesy of Kenneth Cole.

Kenneth Cole New York Baby boat shoe

Buy: Kenneth Cole New York Baby boat shoe $29
Buy it

6. Adidas Originals Kids Superstar

Little Legend Jr. would look cool in these classic black and white Adidas Originals Superstar kicks.

Adidas Originals Kids Superstar 

Buy: Adidas Originals Kids Superstar $45
Buy it

7. Salt Water Sandal by Hoy Shoes 

These vibrant, candy apple red sandals will brighten up any outfit Chrissy puts her son in this summer.

Salt Water Sandal by Hoy Shoes Sun-San - Sea Wees

Buy: Salt Water Sandal $32.95
Buy it

 

