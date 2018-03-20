Chiara Ferragni Gives Birth and Shares the First Photo of Her Baby

It’s the moment her followers have been waiting for: Designer Chiara Ferragni has finally given birth to her baby, and she wasted no time making the wonderful announcement on Instagram.

“March 19th 2018: Our Leoncino was born,” the 2016 FN Achievement Awards Style Influencer shared today alongside a photo of herself at Cedars-Sinai hospital in L.A. with her beau and newborn. Ferragni couldn’t be more ready for the arrival of her child. Two days earlier, she shared a collection of Converse Chuck Taylors for each member of the family.

😍 #AmericanDays🇺🇸 A post shared by Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni) on Mar 18, 2018 at 9:09am PDT

The iconic sneaker is the perfect first shoe for her little one. Not only is it stylish but the quality lightweight lining ensures comfort and support for the child. Plus, you can’t go wrong with kicks that are just $22.

At the same time, Ferragni will dress Leoncino soon enough in her luxury kid’s shoe collection, so the little one will get the best of both worlds. Given how impeccable her looks always are, it’ll be interesting to see how the fashionista translates her style to her son. Stay tuned here for all the child fashion inspiration to come.

Buy: Converse Chuck Taylor Crib Sneaker $22 Buy it

Want more?

Chiara Ferragni Auctioning Shoes for amfAR

It’s a Boy: 12 Stylish Shoes for Chrissy Teigen’s Baby-to-Be