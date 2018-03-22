The Rock’s Once Sold-Out Under Armour Sneakers Are Back Again in New Colors

Each time Under Armour stocks its signature sneakers for actor and workout fanatic Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, they sell out fast. So if you’re a fan of the celebrity and want to buy yourself a pair, you better not wait.

Three new colors of the UA Project Rock Delta training sneakers are out now via Ua.com and come with a $140 retail price. The shoes are executed in “Steel/Black,” “White/Black” and “Steeltown Gold/Black” iterations.

The UA Project Rock Delta is executed with breathable mesh fabric in a seamless construction and also boasts reflective detailing for visibility in dim lighting, a molded heel cup to keep the foot from sliding and a ribbed ankle collar for a snug fit and support.

Under Armour also equips the model with a two-piece Charged Cushioning midsole to give it a soft layer of foam on top of a dense layer, a solid rubber outsole to cover high impact zones and deep flex grooves for flexibility where the wearer needs it most.

The Rock and Under Armour announced a long-term partnership deal in January 2016, and in August of that year, the celebrity began previewing his signature sneakers via social media. Johnson’s shoes arrived via the brand’s website on April 5, 2017, and quickly sold out, only to be restocked and shipped months later.

“We wanted to empower as many people as possible to attack their goals, so we partnered with the best innovators in the health-and-fitness business,” Johnson said in a January 2016 statement. “Together with Under Armour, we will deliver game-changing products to help people chase greatness.”