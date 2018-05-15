K-Pop Star J-Hope Models Fenty Puma Creepers Ahead of Billboard Music Awards Performance

Last year, Korean boy band BTS won Top Social Artist at the Billboard Music Awards, and now the K-pop sensation is nominated in the same category for the second year in a row.

And there’s little wonder why — the seven-member group has quite the social media presence — constantly posting selfies and snapshots from travels around the world as well as snippets of behind-the-scenes footage from shoots, videos and more.

Ahead of making history as the first K-pop band to perform at the BBMA’s this Sunday, where it will debut its new single, BTS’ Twitter shared a few photos of J-Hope spending time in Los Angeles yesterday in an unsurprisingly stylish ensemble complete with Fenty x Puma Cleated Creepers.

It’s really no wonder that J-Hope would be rocking Pumas, as the chart-topping group recently took its partnership with the brand (they linked up in 2015) to the next level by launching a new sneaker collab. The range, which dropped in Korea in March and will be available globally come July, includes a remix of the classic Puma Turin sneakers and other sportswear basics.

However, for the 24-year-old Korean rapper’s photo shoot, he showed off Rihanna’s hugely popular platform creeper sneakers featuring a translucent sole and a bright blue and neon green upper. J-Hope pulled the look together with baggy denim pants and a coordinating denim shirt boasting white stripes and a large yellow patch with black print.

BTS on the red carpet at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

BTS will debut a single at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards just two days after releasing its “Love Yourself: Tear” album on May 18. You can catch the awards live this Sunday airing at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Fenty x Puma cleated creeper. CREDIT: Courtesy

Want more?

This Korean Boy Band Remixed Classic Puma Sneakers for a Collab That Will Debut in the USA

K-Pop Music Influencers Are Having a Moment With Sneakers

What You Need to Know About K-Pop Band BTS Before the Billboard Music Awards