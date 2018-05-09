Blake Lively Embraces No-Bra Trend in Nude Slip Dress and White Sneakers on NYC Streets

Blake Lively was a glam goddess Monday at this year’s Met Gala, but she instantly got rid of it all the following day as if nothing happened.

On Tuesday, the “Gossip Girl” star was spotted wearing the most comfortable bra-free street style look in New York. She had on a spaghetti strapped nude slip dress — which she rocked with a navy baseball cap and a pair of white sneakers. Lively also went without much makeup on her face, proving she was taking things easy.

After her night of flashing lights and red carpet appearances for one of fashion’s most prestigious events, there’s no blaming the mother of two for slipping on a more fuss-free outfit. The kicks Lively chose were reminiscent of Keds’ trendy platform sneaks, as they are both low-tops with a rounded toe design.

The following footwear similar to Lively’s is affordable at only $54.95 ,making any future stains on the clean white fabric less heartbreaking. However, when it comes down to white kicks, it’s actually best to have a day-to-day pair that can get dirty and another that stays completely clean. Luckily, the price point on the Keds allows for multiple purchases without breaking the bank.

Want more?

Blake Lively Looks Like a ‘Gossip Girl’ at Met Gala After-Party in Fierce Tartan Boots You Must See

No Pants, No Problem: Blake Lively Wears an Androgynous Tuxedo Outfit With Cool Graffiti Louboutins