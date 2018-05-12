6 White Sneakers Every Man Should Wear This Summer

While brands deliver sneakers in an array of colors, every man should have a fresh pair of white kicks in their collection, especially for the warmer months. With the summer almost here, FN suggest six pairs of sneakers you may want to add to your lineup.

Adidas Originals Stan Smith

You can’t go wrong with the Stan Smith. The classic silhouette executed in mostly white with green accents is a must-have for any sneaker collector, and a look ideal for the warmer months.

Nike Air Force 1 ’07

The Swoosh has a stable of iconic sneakers, and the Air Force 1 is arguably the best, most important model in its catalog. And it’s tough to find a colorway of the shoe more beloved than white-on-white.

Vans Slip-On

One of the best looks Vans has ever produced is even better in white. The style is a great addition to your summer rotation of sneakers.

Reebok Classic Leather

A beloved heritage shoe from Reebok is a great look to feature in your summer lineup. It’s comfy and has a classic aesthetic.

Gola Harrier 50 Leather

Gola may not be the most popular brand on the list, but its Harrier silhouette is timeless and a great shoe to own for any collector.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star

If you don’t have a Chuck Taylor in your collection, you should get yourself a pair and do so quickly. The shoe is one of the greatest to ever hit the market, and is forever relevant.

