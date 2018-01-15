The Best Martin Luther King Jr. Day Sneaker Sales to Shop

By /
Adidas Originals EQT Support ADV Winter
Adidas Originals EQT Support ADV Winter
KicksUSA.com

Holidays are prime time to pick up kicks. And if you’re looking for some good deals on sneakers today, there are plenty of retailers offering discounts on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to buy a pair or two from.

Here are some of the online sneaker retailers with sales going on throughout the holiday.

 

Foot Locker

 

If you’re looking to make a purchase on footlocker.com, use the code SALE20 on sales $99 or more for 20 percent off. Although the code is good for your entire order, Foot Locker’s fine print excludes some Nike and Adidas styles from the discount.

Nike Air Huarache

Buy: Nike Air Huarache $109.99
buy it

 

Finish Line

 

This retailer is offering some pretty hefty discounts for its end of the season sale, with some looks being marked down up to 50 percent off.

Nike Air Max Prime

Buy: Nike Air Max Prime $110
buy it

 

Shoe Palace

 

The West Coast-based sneaker retailer has something special for its consumers online today. By using the code SPECIAL20, you can take an extra 20 percent off sale items, with some exclusions.

New Balance 574 Sport Suede

Buy: New Balance 574 Sport Suede $119.99
buy it

 

Eastbay

 

The athletic footwear supplier has some clearance looks on sale that are must-haves for the performance or lifestyle kick fan, with prices slashed up to 50 percent off.

Nike LeBron 13 Low

Buy: Nike LeBron 13 Low $149.99
buy it

 

KicksUSA

 

More clearance models receive an extra price cut today. KicksUSA is offering an extra 25 percent off for its New Year Clearance Sale.

Adidas Originals EQT Support ADV Winter

Buy: Adidas EQT Support ADV Winter $150
buy it

 

Foot Action

 

Using the SALE20 code on footaction.com will save you 20 percent off your purchase of $99 or more, with some exclusions.

Nike SF Air Force 1 Mid '17

Buy: Nike SF Air Force 1 Mid '17 $159.99
buy it

 

Want more?

The Best Sneakers on Sale at Foot Locker Right Now

Foot Locker CEO Dick Johnson Is Tired of People Overreacting to Sound Bites

 