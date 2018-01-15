The Best Martin Luther King Jr. Day Sneaker Sales to Shop

Holidays are prime time to pick up kicks. And if you’re looking for some good deals on sneakers today, there are plenty of retailers offering discounts on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to buy a pair or two from.

Here are some of the online sneaker retailers with sales going on throughout the holiday.

Foot Locker

If you’re looking to make a purchase on footlocker.com, use the code SALE20 on sales $99 or more for 20 percent off. Although the code is good for your entire order, Foot Locker’s fine print excludes some Nike and Adidas styles from the discount.

Finish Line

This retailer is offering some pretty hefty discounts for its end of the season sale, with some looks being marked down up to 50 percent off.

Shoe Palace

The West Coast-based sneaker retailer has something special for its consumers online today. By using the code SPECIAL20, you can take an extra 20 percent off sale items, with some exclusions.

Eastbay

The athletic footwear supplier has some clearance looks on sale that are must-haves for the performance or lifestyle kick fan, with prices slashed up to 50 percent off.

KicksUSA

More clearance models receive an extra price cut today. KicksUSA is offering an extra 25 percent off for its New Year Clearance Sale.

Foot Action

Using the SALE20 code on footaction.com will save you 20 percent off your purchase of $99 or more, with some exclusions.

