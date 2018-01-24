The Best Sneakers on Sale at Finish Line Right Now

Sale season continues.

After featuring the best discounted men’s shoes from retailers including Barneys and Nordstrom, FN is looking toward the athletic sector for a breakdown of the best sneakers on sale at Finish Line.

Here, you’ll find signature shoes worn by NBA stars like Stephen Curry and Paul George along with retro classics and more.

Shop Finish Line’s best sale sneakers below.

1. Nike PG 1

Paul George’s new signature sneaker debuts next month, which means now is the perfect time to pick up his debut model for a discount.

Nike PG 1 Nike

2. New Balance 247

The New Balance 247 pulls inspiration from the retro models including the 574, 998 and 1300 for a modern and sporty update on the brand’s classics.

New Balance 247

3. Jordan Spizike

This Jordan Spizike colorway takes a page from the iconic — and soon to rerelease — “Black/Cement” Air Jordan 3, and it’s down from its original price of $175.

Jordan Spizike Nike

4. Under Armour Curry 3Zero

It goes without saying that Stephen Curry’s Under Armour Curry 3 sneaker wasn’t the most well-received launch in recent years, but the baller’s 3Zero model flipped the script with a revamped design. And at more than half off the original price, this pair is hard to beat.

Under Armour Curry 3Zero Under Armour

5. Nike Air Penny 4

Penny Hardaway’s fourth signature sneaker may not be quite as popular as some of the other models made famous by the former NBA great, but that’s a good thing if you’re looking to pick up a pair on discount.

Nike Air Penny 4 Nike

Want more?

The Best Men’s Shoes on Sale at Nordstrom Right Now

The Best Men’s Shoes on Sale at Barneys Right Now

5 Discounted Men’s Shoes That Are Actually Worth Buying