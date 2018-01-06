The Best Sneaker Releases to Shop This Week

The first week of 2018 is in the books, and with it comes several sneaker releases worth your consideration.

Top looks include a retro-inspired Air Jordan 32 colorway, new Adidas NMD R1 and Under Armour Curry 4 Low styles and more.

Shop the week’s best drops while they last below.

1. Air Jordan 32 “MVP”

The latest Air Jordan signature model gets a new colorway inspired by Michael Jordan’s 1988 MVP run and one of the most iconic Air Jordan 3 styles.

Air Jordan 32 “MVP.” Nike

2. Adidas NMD R1 STLT

The Adidas NMD R1 is arguably the model’s most popular variation, and this new patterned STLT Primeknit version is one of the sneaker’s freshest looks in recent memory.

Adidas NMD R1 STLT Adidas

3. Nike Air VaporMax Utility

Nike’s Air VaporMax is less than a year old, and it’s already seen a handful of updates. This mid-cut Utility version is the latest and features a revamped upper and midsole.

Nike Air VaporMax Utility Nike

4. Under Armour Curry 4 Low ‘Merlot’

Stephen Curry’s Under Armour Curry 4 Low debuted Sunday, and now it’s available in new styles including this wine-flavored “Merlot” look.

Under Armour Curry 4 Low “Merlot.” Under Armour

5. Nike Air More Money ‘USA’

New for 2018, Nike combines two of its most aggressive ’90s basketball designs (the Air Money and the Air More Uptempo) to create the Air More Money. The sneaker debuts in several global currency-inspired looks, including this money green USA colorway.