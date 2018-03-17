The 7 Best Running Shoes for Spring 2018

With spring’s arrival, it’s time to swap out your old, beat up running sneakers for a new pair. But before you hit the road to log some miles, check out these seven shoes out now that you’re sure to enjoy running in.

Nike Zoom Fly

This model from the Swoosh comes equipped with its acclaimed Lunarlon cushioning, as well as a full-length carbon-infused nylon plate in the midsole to give you the feeling of being propelled forward.

Brooks Neuro 3

The third shoe from Brooks’ popular neutral running shoe franchise is both lightweight and flexible, and features the brand’s BioMoGo DNA cushioning tech.

Hoka One One Elevon

This neutral look from Hoka One One is lightweight and equipped with plush cushioning. If you need a shoe that will provide a soft landing, the Elevon — with its Profly midsole — may be the one for you.

Under Armour Hovr Sonic

The brand’s newest running innovation, the plush and energy-returning UA Hovr cushioning system, is featured on the Sonic, as well as a fast-drying Microthread upper and an external TPU heel counter for support and structure.

New Balance 880v8

This update to the brand’s popular 880 looks features a responsive TruFuse midsole and a 3-D Resin screen print on the upper.

Saucony Kinvara 9

The update to Saucony’s Kinvara line boasts the brand’s acclaimed Everun energy-returning cushioning and Flexfilm, a strong and lightweight material melded to the upper to reduce the layers in the shoe.

Asics Gel Kayano 24

The latest shoe to come from the renowned franchise from Asics boasts Gel tech in the forefoot and heel, a Flytfoam midsole and its FluidFit upper with multi-directional stretch mesh.