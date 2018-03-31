The 6 Men’s Retro Running Sneakers You Need Right Now

Some sneakers just never go out of style. Today’s top athletic brands including Nike, New Balance, Asics and others have several stellar running styles from years past available now that would make great additions to your collections. Here are six suggestions of retro runners you should own that are available online today.

Nike Air Max 97

Although Air Max Day 2018 came and went, it’s never too late to buy a new Air Max for your collection. The iconic look is available now via Nike.com in multiple colorways.

New Balance 574

The classic from the Boston-based brand is a must-have for the sneaker aficionado, both for its clean look and digestible price point. The label’s website has it available now in several eye-catching colorways.

Asics Gel-Diablo

Arguably the most underrated style from Asics is the Gel-Diablo, which is available via the brand’s website now in a couple bold colorways.

Saucony Shadow 6000

The style, which debuted in 1991, is available on Saucony.com now, for anyone looking for a clean look from a renowned running brand.

Diadora N.9000

The iconic look from Diadora had a resurgence within recent years, and is still a favorite among retro running sneaker enthusiasts.

Reebok Classic Leather

Out now via Reebok.com in several colorways is the Classic Leather, a clean silhouette from the heritage arm of the label. The shoe is a must-have for those looking for a classy look.

