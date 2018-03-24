The 6 Best Men’s Sneakers on Sale at Finish Line Right Now

If you’re looking to grab a pair of sneakers or two, and want great looks that won’t break your bank account, Finish Line has several styles for men that are on sale now. Here are six suggestions currently on the retailer’s sale section that you could own on the cheap.

Adidas Pure Boost

For $79.98, the retailer has two colorways of the popular Boost-infused shoe. The style features a single leather overlay on the heel, an atypical tongue design for easy instep, a molded heel counter and the brand’s StretchWeb outsole.

Nike Dualtone Racer

For $49.98 to $59.98, the retailer has three colorways on sale of the Nike sneaker, which bears a striking resemblance to another popular look from the Swoosh, the Flyknit Racer. The Dualtone Racer features a dual-density sole for plush cushioning and a two-tone mesh upper.

New Balance 574 Sport

While some of the colorways are still full price, there are more iterations on sale, ranging in price from $49.98 to $89.98. The updated take on a New Balance classic boasts the brand’s acclaimed Fresh Foam midsole.

Under Armour Charged Bandit 3

The retailer has two colorways of the performance running shoe currently coming in at $49.98. The look boasts a lightweight upper, SpeedForm construction for precision fit, an external heel counter for support and an energy-returning Charged Cushioning midsole.

Puma Tsugi Netfit

From $59.98 to $69.98, you could get a pair of these Puma sneakers now in one of three colorways. The model boasts a responsive Ignite Foam midsole and a lightweight and breathable knit mesh upper.

Air Jordan Spizike

Finish Line has several colorways of the shoe ranging in sale price from $114.98 to $149.98. The look features elements of classic Jordans including the 3, 4, 5 and 6.