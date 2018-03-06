8 Travel-Friendly Shoes That Weigh Less Than One Pound a Pair

With airlines charging for everything these days — from water to in-flight movies, there’s an easy way to keep baggage costs down when heading on a summer vacation. Jut fill up your suitcase with super-lightweight shoes that check in at under a pound a pair.

These men’s and women’s looks make the perfect travel footnotes with casual styling that works for a day on the museum circuit to an all-day walking tour.

1. Crocs LiteRide Women’s Mule

Crocs just released its newest offering of lightweight looks, the LiteRide, made of a material that’s 40 percent softer and 25 percent lighter than its Classic Croslite. This easy-to-wear mule weighs under 1 pound for the pair.

2. FitFlop Women’s F-Sporty Uberknit Sneaker

These versatile knit lace-up sneakers feature a slip-resistant outsole breathable textile lining and weighs 1 pound for the pair.

3. Skechers Men’s Performance Go Walk Max

This slip-on style with mesh fabric upper keeps feet cool, while the Goga Max insole provides underfoot cushioning. A men’s size 9 tips the scale at under 1 pound a pair.

4. Arcopedico Women’s Lolita Ballet Flat

Weighing under 9 ounces for a pair, this machine washable ballet style features an upper in a soft Lycra and polyester blend that conforms to the shape of the foot.

5. Easy Spirit Women’s Gerda Sneaker

The lace-up style with laser cut detailing on the upper can be dressed up or down, weighing 10 ounces per pair.

6. Teva Men’s Terra-Float Knit Universal Sandal

The quick-drying knit upper, and Float-Lite outsole made of a soft EVA and rubber blend weighs just over 1 pound a pair.

7. Cole Haan Women’s GrandPro Tennis

A performance sport style with smooth leather upper and rubber outsole weighs under 12 ounces for the pair.

8. Superfeet Women’s Dana Boulder Sandal

A slingback style with deep heel cup and foot-hugging contours features a slip-resisant outsole and weighs under 11 ounces for a pair.

