5 Dad Shoes You Can Actually Afford — Bargain Deals on Trendy Styles

Love ’em or hate ’em (and some people really hate them), the dad shoe trend is in full force. Featuring a chunky profile, the ugly sneakers — as they are often described as — have found its way out of your father’s closet and on to the runways and on your favorite celebrities.

While Balenciaga’s Triple S style has become of the most popular luxury versions of the trend, retailing for nearly $1,000, other high-end brands including Gucci, Acne Studios, Adidas Yeezy Boosts, Calvin Klein and Stella McCartney have all entered the arena. But for those not looking to break the bank on a pair of sneakers, there are much more affordable options that will keep you on trend and in the know.

Check out the styles below that are all under $100.

1. Women’s Fila Disruptor II Premium Sneaker

Go old school with Fila’s version of the dad shoe, which puts a twist on the classic athletic style featuring a retro aesthetic.





2. Nike Air Monarch IV Cross-Training Shoes

Take the dad shoe trend literal with the Nike Air Monarchs.





3. Women’s New Balance 624

This chunky sneaker would be in the ultimate starter pack for the dad shoe trend. Simply white with the clean New Balance logo, this style won’t be too hard to pull off.





4. Skechers D’Lites Extreme

Staying with the chunky theme, these Skechers shoes gets away from the all-white look. Plus, they are meant to be super-comfortable.





5. Zara Chunky Sole Sneakers

If you’re not looking to go full on dad-mode, these Zara chunky trainers give the best of both modern and retro worlds.





