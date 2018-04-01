4 Ways to Wear Dad Shoes and Still Look Cool

Check Out the New FN!

new york fashion week, spring 2018, street style, raf simons sneakers
Raf Simons sneakers spotted at New York Fashion Week spring ’18.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Love it or hate it, dad shoes have taken over and the chunky — often deemed just plain “ugly” – sneakers are hitting the streets left and right. Balenciaga’s Triple S shoe has arguably been the top choice since the trend began picking up steam, but as the look trickles down into the mainstream, everyone from luxury labels to athletic powerhouses have become heavily invested.

With styles out now from a range of brands like Louis Vuitton, Calvin Klein and Nike, to name a few, it’s a buyer’s market for picking the perfect pair. Here are few refreshing ways to wear them (and still look cool).

1. Make It Monochrome

A quick trick that can help minimize the shoe’s clunky aesthetic is to turn it into a monochrome look. One fall ’18 Paris Fashion Week guest, for example, paired her Balenciaga Triple S tonal sneakers with an equally neutral-colored outfit featuring white and khaki apparel. The mini Chanel shopping bag and transparent rain hat added a posh touch.

dad shoe, paris fashion week, fall ’18, street style, balenciaga triple s sneakers
Balenciaga Triple S sneakers paired with a monochrome look.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

dad shoes, balenciaga triple s sneakers, barneys

Buy: Balenciaga Triple S Tonal Leather Sneaker $850
Buy it

The idea works just as well in all-black too. Style consultant and Jordan brand ambassador Aleali May paired her Louis Vuitton Archlight sneakers with dark pants and a mixed-media jacket in her recent Instagram post.

aka NEO 😎🖤

A post shared by Aleali (uh•lay•lee) (@alealimay) on

2. Do the ’90s

chance the rapper, yeezys, iHeart Radio Music Awards 2018
Chance the Rapper wears Yeezys.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

What better way to maximize this throwback shoe trend than to rock ’90s style from head to toe? Take a cue from Chance The Rapper’s recent iHeartRadio Music Awards appearance, in which he sported a blue nylon jacket with light-wash denim for a new age take on that era’s fashion. Bonus points for anyone who throws a fanny pack into the mix for old time’s sake.

Below, the Yeezy Boost 700 features a similar thick sole.

dad shoe, sneakers, adidas yeezy boost 700

Buy: Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 From $490
Buy it

3. Loose Suiting

dad shoe trend, gucci rhyton sneakers, fashion week, fall 2018, street style
These Gucci Rhyton sneakers were paired with a loose, plaid suit.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Long gone are the days in which only dress shoes can be paired with suits. Combining sneakers and suits have slowly but surely become an acceptable and chic way of dressing, and sporting the dad shoe in the process is an even more progressive take on the idea. Keep the blazer and pants/skirt loose fitting to exude a cooler, more casual aesthetic.

dad shoe trend, gucci rhyton logo sneakers

Buy: Gucci Rhyton Logo Sneakers $820
Buy it

4. Peek-A-Boo Shoes

Some of the best street style images throughout last year featured flared pants that provided just a peek of the shoes underneath. If the heavy-duty silhouette of the dad shoe is too much to handle on its own, try a pair of palazzo pants or other wide silhouettes that help to downplay the sneaker.

dad shoe trend, lv arch light sneakers, fashion week, street style
LV Archlight sneakers peek out under the slit of these pink pants.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

dad shoe trend, louis vuitton archlight sneakers

Buy: LV Archlight Sneakers $850
Buy it

