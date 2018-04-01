4 Ways to Wear Dad Shoes and Still Look Cool

Love it or hate it, dad shoes have taken over and the chunky — often deemed just plain “ugly” – sneakers are hitting the streets left and right. Balenciaga’s Triple S shoe has arguably been the top choice since the trend began picking up steam, but as the look trickles down into the mainstream, everyone from luxury labels to athletic powerhouses have become heavily invested.

With styles out now from a range of brands like Louis Vuitton, Calvin Klein and Nike, to name a few, it’s a buyer’s market for picking the perfect pair. Here are few refreshing ways to wear them (and still look cool).

1. Make It Monochrome

A quick trick that can help minimize the shoe’s clunky aesthetic is to turn it into a monochrome look. One fall ’18 Paris Fashion Week guest, for example, paired her Balenciaga Triple S tonal sneakers with an equally neutral-colored outfit featuring white and khaki apparel. The mini Chanel shopping bag and transparent rain hat added a posh touch.

Balenciaga Triple S sneakers paired with a monochrome look. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The idea works just as well in all-black too. Style consultant and Jordan brand ambassador Aleali May paired her Louis Vuitton Archlight sneakers with dark pants and a mixed-media jacket in her recent Instagram post.

aka NEO 😎🖤 A post shared by Aleali (uh•lay•lee) (@alealimay) on Mar 9, 2018 at 4:18pm PST

2. Do the ’90s

Chance the Rapper wears Yeezys. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

What better way to maximize this throwback shoe trend than to rock ’90s style from head to toe? Take a cue from Chance The Rapper’s recent iHeartRadio Music Awards appearance, in which he sported a blue nylon jacket with light-wash denim for a new age take on that era’s fashion. Bonus points for anyone who throws a fanny pack into the mix for old time’s sake.

Below, the Yeezy Boost 700 features a similar thick sole.

3. Loose Suiting

These Gucci Rhyton sneakers were paired with a loose, plaid suit. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Long gone are the days in which only dress shoes can be paired with suits. Combining sneakers and suits have slowly but surely become an acceptable and chic way of dressing, and sporting the dad shoe in the process is an even more progressive take on the idea. Keep the blazer and pants/skirt loose fitting to exude a cooler, more casual aesthetic.

4. Peek-A-Boo Shoes

Some of the best street style images throughout last year featured flared pants that provided just a peek of the shoes underneath. If the heavy-duty silhouette of the dad shoe is too much to handle on its own, try a pair of palazzo pants or other wide silhouettes that help to downplay the sneaker.

LV Archlight sneakers peek out under the slit of these pink pants. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

