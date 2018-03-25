6 of the Best Cushioned Running Shoes for Men and Women Out Right Now

For the runner who wants a plush ride provided by plenty of cushioning, today’s top athletic brands have plenty of sneakers out now for both men and women to choose from. Labels including Nike, Saucony, New Balance and more equip the latest performance looks with the tech needed for a pillow-like feeling underfoot. Check out these six suggestions for running shoes that you can buy right now.

Nike Zoom Fly

The look, which is available in men’s and women’s sizes, features Nike’s Lunarlon cushioning, which the brand proclaimed “combines soft and firm foam for a balance of shock absorption, stability and response, without sacrificing comfort.”

Saucony Triumph ISO 4

Out now in several color options and sizing for men and women is the Saucony Triumph ISO 4, which boasts the brand’s acclaimed Everun midsole technology.

Reebok Harmony Road 2

Ask any athletic ambassador for the brand the shoe they run in, whether a man or a woman, and they’ll most likely say the Harmony Road. The beloved sneaker of the Reebok-backed has a new iteration, the Harmony Road 2, which features a TriZone midsole with Kooshride TPU foam.

New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v8

Women and men alike can both pick up a pair of New Balance’s latest addition to its coveted 1080 franchise, which is executed with Fresh Foam midsole technology.

Hoka One One Bondi 5

Out now for women and men is the Bondi 5, a maximal running shoe with what Hoka One One describes as “pillowy, plush cushioning.”

Brooks Launch 5

The latest in Brooks’ beloved Launch series, for men and women, boasts the running brand’s full-length S-257 Cushsole midsole compound to keep the ride and the shoe flexible.