Asics Celebrates Boston’s Marathon Roots With Sneakers Featuring City Landmark Designs

As racers prep for the running of the Boston Marathon on April 16, Asics unveiled a new Gel-Nimbus 20 as part of its 2018 City Icon collection.

The sneaker is available now on the Asics website and in stores for $160, and is also showcased at the recently opened Asics Creation Studio at 125 Summer Street in Boston.

The 2018 City Icon collection was meant to highlight global cities with deep marathon traditions by giving each city its own Gel-Nimbus design. Asics has launched versions for London, Tokyo, Barcelona, Paris and now Boston, which helps give a North American flavor to the collection. A New York version will release in fall.

The Asics Gel-Nimbus 20 Boston CREDIT: Asics

The name of each city gets boldly splashed across the side of the sneaker, but each version comes in a different color and has design elements specific to the culture of the region. For the Boston version, the gold-domed statehouse of Massachusetts appears on the tongue, while the design of the insole was inspired by the Zakim Bridge, a recognizable structure crossing the Charles River near Bunker Hill and Paul Revere Park. The bright blue of the sneaker will help it stand out during the Patriots Day race.

The City Icon collection comes as Asics celebrates the 20th edition of the Gel-Nimbus, the most cushioned running shoe from the brand. Asics says that the Gel cushioning in the Nimbus 20 helps protect runners on long training runs or race day.

The Asics Gel-Nimbus 20 Boston CREDIT: Asics

