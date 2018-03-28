Ashley Graham Works Out in See-Through Leggings and Cashmere APL Sneakers With Karlie Kloss

Ashley Graham and Karlie Kloss delivered fitness inspiration looks during their post-workout stroll in New York today.

Both supermodels opted for a giant black jacket to stay warm through the last of winer’s cold air. Though they were twinning up top, the two stars opted out of coordinating their leggings. Graham went with a bold fishnet see-through cutout pair, while Kloss turned heads in her own way with her bright blue bottoms.

Ashley Graham and Karlie Kloss spotted in workout gear around New York. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

However, it was Graham’s affordable APL sneakers that won the style moment between the two of them. The star slipped on the brand’s cashmere sneakers, which are as comfortable as they sound. Her innovative pair of kicks include a breathable mesh material with a padded insole for extra support.

As if that’s not reason enough to buy one or two pairs, the best part is the sneaks’ budget-friendly price tag doesn’t break the bank. Now that spring has sprung, perhaps it’s time to get on a steady gym flow like the dynamic duo above. Just make sure you have the proper gear, so go ahead and check out Graham’s reliable pick below. Add it to your cart ASAP and get ready to wear them out this season.

Buy: APL TechLoom Pro Cashmere Sneakers $140 Buy it

