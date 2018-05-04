Ariel Winter Goes Runs to the Bank in Tiny Black Shorts and Matching Vans

Ariel Winter was seen taking care of an errand yesterday in L.A. as the “Modern Family” star raced to the bank.

The 20-year-old opted for a more laid-back approach while running to get her finances in order. She wore a sporty all-black outfit that included a black tee, shorts and matching low-top Vans sneakers.

Though some skating performance styles are designed to withstand a lot of pressure, the rubber sole in this option includes a suede and canvas upper and flexible sole. The shoes have a padded collar that provides a great source of support.

The $59.95 price leaves customers with an affordable, stylish look. While Winter went with an athletic ensemble for her errands, stars like Kristen Stewart and Kate Mara have proved the footwear can also be dressed up. Now that spring is officially here, why not welcome the sunny warm weather and start breaking out all those minidresses and short denim shorts?

Check out the sneaks below, and remember, black and white aren’t your only options for the low-tops. Gen Z yellow is still in, so go ahead and look for that fashion-forward hue.

