Ariel Winter Flashes Her Abs in a Cropped Sweater and $575 Alexander McQueen Sneakers

On Sunday, Ariel Winter and her boyfriend Levi Meaden were spotted on a double date with their friends at a romantic Italian restaurant in Beverly Hills, Calif. To prove just how comfortable they were with their crew, the happy couple opted out of getting glam and simply rocked laid-back looks during the night out.

The “Modern Family” star had on a cropped black sweater — which showed off her toned abs — and a pair of leggings, while Meaden came through in a bomber jacket and backwards baseball cap. However, the actress stepped up her game through her footwear.

She wore white Alexander McQueen platform sneakers that retail for $575. The kicks have a low-cut design, but feature a 2-inch platform, padded tongue, and an eye-catching glitter heel. It instantly dressed up Winter’s outfit without it being too over the top, and alongside the designer sneaks, she slipped on a Saint Laurent shoulder bag that also added elegance to her ensemble.

If you look closely below, you’ll notice this isn’t the first time Winter has pulled out these shoes. It’s become a go-to pair, as she’s worn them on several dates before with her beau.

Buy: Alexander McQueen White & Gold Glitter Oversized Sneakers $575 Buy it

Want more?

Ariel Winter Sizzled In All-Nude Outfit That Came With Plenty of Tricks at Her Family Reunion Party

Ariel Winter Has Two Major Wardrobe Malfunctions While in Sky-High Platform Sneakers