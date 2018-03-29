Allbirds Has Five Exclusive Colors Coming to Nordstrom With Its First In-Store Retail Partnership

Allbirds has taken the sneaker industry by storm ever since its launch two years ago. It’s no wonder the sustainability-focused footwear startup is now partnering with Nordstrom on a new concept pop-up.

Starting Friday through May 20, Pop-In@Nordstrom Welcomes Allbirds will showcase five exclusive colors beyond the brand’s full range of men and women’s styles.

A selection of three silhouettes, the Runner, Lounger and Skipper, will be offered in Allbirds’ cult-favorite Wool collection fabric, along with the newly-launched Tree collection material made of a textile spun from eucalyptus fiber. Each pair retails for $95.

Olivia Kim, VP of creative projects at Nordstrom, said: “The Allbirds aesthetic is simple, clean and pure with a focus on materials and sustainability. There is something for everyone.”

“I love the creative opportunity to take a simple collection and design a physical space around it that makes the shoes feel exciting to the customer whether they are being introduced to the brand for the very first time or seeing it again in a fresh new setting. We are excited to tell the Allbirds story in a new way through Pop-In@Nordstrom.”

You can check out what Allbirds has to offer at nine Nordstrom locations, from Los Angeles to Toronto. You can also shop online at Nordstrom.com/pop.

