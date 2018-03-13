Alessandra Ambrosio’s Comfy Style Secret Weapon Is Gucci’s Sneakers With Foldable Heels

As one of the fashion industry’s biggest stars, Alessandra Ambrosio is always ahead of the game with her style. Today, she stepped out in the most unique on-trend Gucci Ace sneakers for a casual day of shopping in L.A.

She wore a simple white sweater and cropped light wash jeans that made her kicks the focal point of the outfit. On top of the golden stars and bees stitched onto the designer shoes, the part that makes the shoes so special are its foldable back heels.

Alessandra Ambrosio wears Gucci while out and about in L.A. Rex Shutterstock

That’s right, the luxury $730 footwear can instantly go from sneaks to mules. You’re basically getting a two-in-one deal making them a worthy addition to your wardrobe. You can style the shoes without socks like Ambrosio did here.

The Italian-made shoes are innovative and fashion-forward, but this isn’t the first time a brand designed a silhouette like this. Zara also released affordable loafers for men with a heel that could fold down. We hope the practical design catches on even more though as it’s a stylish way to keep your feet cool, especially with the warm weather temperatures coming up.

In the mean time, do yourself a favor by staying ahead of the trends and investing in Ambrosio’s shoes below. There’s no doubt all eyes will be on you and we promise the purchase will be worth it.

Buy: Gucci Ace Sneakers $730 buy it

