Adidas Skateboarding Will Transport You to a Galactic Realm in a Multisensory Experience

A new pop-up by Adidas Skateboarding will transport guests to a another world in a one-day pop-up experience in Los Angeles.

The immersive, multisensory 3 Rooms event, conceptualized by Adidas Skateboarding pro Na-kel Smith, opens on Saturday at downtown L.A.’s HNYPT gallery, free and open to the public from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Na-Kel Smith x Adidas CREDIT: Courtesy

Visitors will experience what it’s like to be bigwig executives and die-hard sports fans, and will conclude the journey in a galactic realm.

Along with the interactive blowout, the sportswear brand will debut its limited-release collection with Smith.

Smith will reveal a collaborative bespoke suit with iconic American clothier Brooks Brothers, an Adidas Skateboarding x Nak-apulco shoe and the Na-kel Smith x F**king Awesome line.

Na-Kel Smith x Adidas CREDIT: Courtesy

Na-Kel Smith x Adidas CREDIT: Courtesy

The new releases follow Smith’s debut capsule that launched on March 10 at Adidas specialty retailers.

The six-piece Na-kel Smith Collection features the Na-kel Matchcourt RX3 sneaker, a performance shoe designed with a breathable canvas upper and heightened leather foxing for enhanced durability and grip. The flexible vulcanized outsole enhances conditions for board-feel and control, and the sock liner incorporates Smith’s artwork. “It’s a doodle based off of a younger me. Now it’s my friend,” Smith said of the illustration, which is also emblazoned on companion hoodies, T-shirts, shorts, socks and a jersey.

Na-Kel Smith x Adidas CREDIT: Courtesy

