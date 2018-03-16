Adidas’ Big Clearance Sale Has Stylish Green Sneakers in Time for St. Patrick’s Day

What’s a holiday without a little shopping? St. Patrick’s Day kicks off this weekend, but you can celebrate all year long with green sneakers from Adidas to match your green outfits.

The sportswear brand is currently having a 30 percent off clearance sale to make room for its new styles. Many of the brand’s trendy kicks, including a mint green version of the popular Stan Smith sneakers to their maximum support running shoes, are all a part of the massive sale.

Browse below and take your pick. Hey, if you want to look festive and avoid getting pinched on the holiday, why not be on-trend instead of slipping whatever green you can find in your closet? Plus, you can’t go wrong with how much money you’re saving.

Buy: Adidas Men's Alphabounce EM Shoes $55 buy it

Buy: Adidas Men's Nemeziz Tango 17.1 Shoes $84 buy it

Buy: Adidas Stan Smith Shoes $63 buy it

Buy: Adidas Women's Adizero 3/0 Jade Shoes $124 buy it

Many of these shoes are lightweight with breathable fabric, making them comfortable for whatever activity you decide to take on with them, even if it’s just a trip to the bar. Sadly, St. Patty’s Day falls on a Sunday this year, but if Monday isn’t going to stop you from staying out all night long, we highly recommend being cozy in some sneaks.

Go ahead and don’t be ashamed to add a few pairs to your cart. We know you want to.

Want more?

Adidas Exec Reveals 2017’s Most Successful Sneakers — and Its Most Disappointing

Adidas Responds to Cultural-Appropriation Backlash to Pharrell’s Hindu Festival-Inspired ‘Holi’ Line