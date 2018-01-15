The 5 Best Sneakers for the Gym, the Get-Together and Everywhere in Between

Sure, you may have bolted out of the doors of the gym and hopped in your Uber en route to your date with seconds to spare — but you don’t have to look like you did.

Leave your teched-out trainers in the locker room and opt for something a bit more versatile instead. There are a handful of training shoes available now that can hold their own in the weight room without dragging down your casual outfits.

Get more bang for your buck by picking up one of these sneakers that you can wear to the gym, the get-together and everywhere in between.

1. Reebok CrossFit Nano 2.0 Leather

Reebok’s CrossFit Nano line has only been around for a few years, but the range is so popular with fans that the brand decided to rerelease this Nano 2.0 Leather variation. The shoe’s sleek, supple upper looks more like something you might see on one of Reebok’s classic styles.

Reebok CrossFit Nano 2.0 Leather Reebok

2. Nike Zoom Train Command

There are a number of great things about the Russell Wilson-approved Nike Zoom Train Command’s function — its springy Zoom Air cushioning and grippy rubber outsole are standout features — but its low-profile looks are arguably its key selling point.

Nike Zoom Train Command Nike

3. Converse One Star Premium Leather High Top

The Converse Chuck Taylor All Star is a favorite among weightlifters for its flat, supportive sole, but it’s also a style you can’t avoid on the streets. To switch things up, consider the brand’s One Star model, which has a similar sole and a classy black leather upper.

Converse One Star Premium Leather High Top Converse

4. New Balance 624

If you’ve looking to embrace the “dad shoe” wave and stay in shape at the same time, it’ll be hard to top the New Balance 624. The chunky midsole and paneled upper are on-trend, but the shoe’s also built to put in serious work in the gym.

New Balance 624 New Balance

5. Adidas AlphaBounce

Cardio maniacs will enjoy the Adidas AlphaBounce. This black suede version will transition from the treadmill to the turnstile effortlessly — and it’ll look good doing it.