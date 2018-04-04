Selena Gomez Slips On Comfy $80 Ugg Slippers After Working Out

Florals, denim, and Uggs are on Selena Gomez’s radar this spring.

In L.A. yesterday, the star was wearing an unexpectedly comfortable look as she was seen leaving her pilates class. She had on a black bodysuit with matching leggings, a floral-print denim jacket, and instead of the standard Ugg boot, the star donned a cozy pair of brown Ugg slippers.

Selena Gomez holds a bible while leaving pilates class in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Splash News

Gomez proves not only is it a great shoe to slip on after a hard workout, it’s also versatile as winter-spring transitional piece. These sandals feature a shearling and leather lining along with a thick rubber sole. They retail at $79.95.

It seems this is only the beginning of the singer’s pilates kick, as earlier this week she also got her friends together for a class. And Gomez’s assistant Theresa Marie Mingus had the Instagram moments to prove it.

