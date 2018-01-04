7 Luxurious Slippers to Upgrade Your Loungewear Look

Miu Miu Pearly Slide Sandal
Miu Miu Pearly Slide Sandal
As temperatures dip, slippers are a must-have item for lounging around the house. But there’s no reason that slippers can’t be functional and stylish.

Here are 7 pairs of slippers that, through extra embellishment or luxurious material, feel like an upgrade from typical loungewear.

1. Ugg Slide Stud

These shearling-lined slides are comfortable and — with some stud detailing — feel a bit more fun. Wear the shoes with wintry socks now to keep your toes cozy, and then go barefoot underneath come spring.

Ugg Slide Stud Courtesy of Ugg
Buy: Ugg Slide Stud $150
2. Gucci Princetown Merino Wool Slippers

Made of dyed merino wool, these slippers are ultracozy. And with Gucci’s signature horsebit detailing on the front, they’re on-trend, too.

Gucci Princetown Merino Wool Slipper Courtesy of Gucci
Buy: Gucci Princetown Slippers $1,150
3. Minnetonka Velvet Moccasin

Rendered in velvet, these moccasins are a trendy update on an old standby — and they feel a whole lot more luxurious.

Minnetonka Trendy Trapper Velvet Moccasin Courtesy of DSW
Buy: Minnetonka Velvet Moccasin $24.89
4. Miu Miu Pearly Slide Sandal

These Miu Miu sandals feature a pearly strap and a shaggy faux fur exterior. With a lush, shaggy mohair/cotton blend covering the footwear, these slides are great for dipping temperatures.

Miu Miu Pearly Slide Sandal Courtesy of Neiman Marcus
Buy: Miu Miu Pearly Slide Sandal $950
5. Ugg Scuffette II Glitzy Slippers

These Ugg slippers are easy to throw on while scuffing around the house. With a shimmery suede upper, this style will add an element of fun to any lazy day.

Ugg Scuffette II Glitzy Slippers Courtesy of Dillard's
Buy: Ugg Scuffette II Glitzy Slippers $95
6. Steve Madden Comfy

With a leopard-print lining and upper, these Steve Madden shoes are chic. The shoes come with exaggerated proportions for a ’90s look — and they’re also offered in black and millennial pink.

Steve Madden Comfy Courtesy of Steve Madden
Buy: Steve Madden Comfy $39.95
7. Inc International Concepts Yeldi Slipper

These glittery slippers add a bit of sparkle to your loungewear look. And they’re offered in unexpected metallic shades like seafoam green.

INC International Concepts Yeldie Slippers Courtesy of Macy's
Buy: INC International Concepts Yeldie Slippers $49.50
