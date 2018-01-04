7 Luxurious Slippers to Upgrade Your Loungewear Look

As temperatures dip, slippers are a must-have item for lounging around the house. But there’s no reason that slippers can’t be functional and stylish.

Here are 7 pairs of slippers that, through extra embellishment or luxurious material, feel like an upgrade from typical loungewear.

1. Ugg Slide Stud

These shearling-lined slides are comfortable and — with some stud detailing — feel a bit more fun. Wear the shoes with wintry socks now to keep your toes cozy, and then go barefoot underneath come spring.

Ugg Slide Stud Courtesy of Ugg

2. Gucci Princetown Merino Wool Slippers

Made of dyed merino wool, these slippers are ultracozy. And with Gucci’s signature horsebit detailing on the front, they’re on-trend, too.

Gucci Princetown Merino Wool Slipper Courtesy of Gucci

3. Minnetonka Velvet Moccasin

Rendered in velvet, these moccasins are a trendy update on an old standby — and they feel a whole lot more luxurious.

Minnetonka Trendy Trapper Velvet Moccasin Courtesy of DSW

4. Miu Miu Pearly Slide Sandal

These Miu Miu sandals feature a pearly strap and a shaggy faux fur exterior. With a lush, shaggy mohair/cotton blend covering the footwear, these slides are great for dipping temperatures.

Miu Miu Pearly Slide Sandal Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

5. Ugg Scuffette II Glitzy Slippers

These Ugg slippers are easy to throw on while scuffing around the house. With a shimmery suede upper, this style will add an element of fun to any lazy day.

Ugg Scuffette II Glitzy Slippers Courtesy of Dillard's

6. Steve Madden Comfy

With a leopard-print lining and upper, these Steve Madden shoes are chic. The shoes come with exaggerated proportions for a ’90s look — and they’re also offered in black and millennial pink.

Steve Madden Comfy Courtesy of Steve Madden

7. Inc International Concepts Yeldi Slipper

These glittery slippers add a bit of sparkle to your loungewear look. And they’re offered in unexpected metallic shades like seafoam green.