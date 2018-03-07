6 Cozy Slippers Inspired by Meghan Markle’s Spa-Themed Bridal Shower

Meghan Markle reportedly enjoyed a luxe “spa-themed” bridal shower held at Soho Farmhouse in the Oxfordshire countryside in England this past weekend, where her guests were likely clad in lavishly cozy robes and slippers.

And with that in mind, FN was inspired to round up a list of top-notch slippers, fit for a royal, for those who wish to copy the former actress’ party idea. Read on to shop our picks.

1. Soho Farmhouse Harrison Slippers

If you want to cop one of the styles Meghan likely wore during her stay at the club and hotel, add Soho Farmhouse’s chunky cable knit cream slippers to your cart.

2. Charlotte Olympia House Cats Embroidered Satin Slippers

Or if satin is more your jam, slide on these blush-colored playful kitty embroidered slippers courtesy of designer Charlotte Olympia.

3. Patricia Green Snow Genuine Rabbit Fur Slipper

For the feel of plush rabbit fur against your feet, Patricia Green’s slippers scream comfort.

4. Ugg Addison Bow Slippers

When it comes to coziness, you can never go wrong with Uggs, so shop these lavender shearling slippers topped with a grosgrain-ribbon bow.

5. Kate Spade New York Parfett Slipper

At 30 percent off, it’s nearly impossible to say no to these pretty faux fur slippers complete with a black velvet bow from Kate Spade New York.

6. Patricia Green Relax Embroidered Slipper

Finally, if you’re someone who needs a visual reminder to relax, then these pale pink slippers are probably just want you need.

Want more?

Kate Middleton Wears This Affordable Dress Alongside Meghan Markle in Their First Joint Royal Engagement

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Coordinate in Monochromatic Looks for Third Public Appearance