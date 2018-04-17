Hilary Duff’s Grocery Shopping Outfit Costs More Than Your Rent

When was the last time you dressed up in luxury labels for a quick trip to the grocery store? For Hilary Duff, it was on Sunday.

The “Younger” star stepped out in L.A. to pick up some household essentials wearing a casual designer outfit that added up to thousands of dollars.

She was dressed in a T-shirt and cardigan with pajama-like printed bottoms along with a $5,300 gold-chained Chanel bag and a pair of fancy Fendi shearling slides — which is certainly a step up from the slippers most people wear to the store. Her shoes showed off the Italian fashion house’s logo in ivory and black shearling across the front — which are both stylish and comfortable.

Sometimes comfort gets lost when it comes to designer items, especially through shoes, so it’s great to see Duff wearing such versatile footwear. Her slippers retail for $950, and though that’s a steep price to pay, at least they can easily be dressed up or down, making them all the more worth the investment. Get a closer look at the “Lizzie McGuire” actress’ shoes below.

