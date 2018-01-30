Gigi Hadid Basically Wore Pajamas & Slippers on a Date With Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik reunited last night for a date in New York, but instead of dressing up, the couple went casual in loungewear. While these looks may be a departure from their usual glam, Zigi has mentioned before how much they love to “Netflix and Chill” and keep things low-key when they’re together.

Their binge-watching habit was certainly reflected in their Big Apple streetwear outfits — which for Hadid, included a black hoodie, matching pants, a giant baby blue coat that doubled as a blanket, and a pair of dark navy mules from her collaboration with Stuart Weitzman. Hadid was recently in Tokyo for the launch of her Maybelline makeup line, so we can’t blame the supermodel for wanting to prioritize comfort.

And even though the designer flats may have a steep price tag of $498, we think it’s worth it. With shearling lining and luxe embroidery, these pointed mules are high-end slippers. As for Malik, he was by Hadid’s side in a snug all-black look featuring a T-shirt, loose jeans, a bomber jacket and baby blue sneakers from Tyler, the Creator’s Converse line (that also happened to matched her coat). Our only question is, where were these two going in such laid-back attire?

