Bella Thorne Flashes Her Abs in a Red Hot Look, While Wearing Slippers at JFK

On Tuesday, Bella Thorne touched down JFK Airport in New York wearing a fiery all-red look that hands down caught the entire terminal’s attention.

The actress flashed her abs as she walked alongside her boyfriend Mod Sun in a crop top, which perfectly matched the track pants and fuzzy red jacket she wore. To make her look extra cozy, Thorne opted for a pair of comfortable white slippers. Yes, similar to the ones you probably have at home.

The star had on your standard slippers, which she could have gotten as a perk from the first class flight she likely took. No matter who gave them to her, it’s a pro tip everyone should take into consideration next time you have an intense travel itinerary.

When you’re flying, it’s best to be as relaxed as possible and switching out of your shoes is an easy way to do that whether you’re flying economy or not. This is an overlooked travel essential that you should never forget to pack from now on. To make sure you’re prepared for your next trip, grab the fluffy slippers like Thorne’s below for only $30. The best part is, they won’t even take up any room in your carry-on.

Want more?

Bella Thorne Goes Clubbing in Monster 5-Inch Platforms & Skintight Leather Tube Dress

Bella Thorne Shows Off Her Abs, Embraces Body Confidence in This Sheer Crop Top With Trendy Platforms