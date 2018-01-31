How to Dress Like Zayn Malik: Four Simple Steps

Zayn Malik Splash

Zayn Malik is many things — a former member of One Direction, boyfriend to one of the world’s biggest supermodels, Gigi Hadid, chart topping musician and style icon.

The handsome Brit — who modeled for the Versace Versus spring ’17 campaign — is known for going from wearing ultrachic Louboutins to channeling his inner skater in Vans Old Skools to hitting the streets in classic Doc Martens.

That said, the “Dusk Till Dawn” artist’s day-to-day look is actually totally achievable. Scroll through to read how to copy Zayn’s shoe style in four steps.

The Dress Shoe

Malik can often be seen sporting elegant dress shoes, from lace-ups to loafers. Recently, the 25-year-old — who just celebrated his birthday in an all-black Matrix-inspired outfit — has been opting for Christian Louboutin.

Recently, he paired the iconic label’s black leather Sopeter lace-up shoe with a light gray suit and green-tinted sunglasses.

Zayn Malik in Louboutins. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, weeks later, the singer completed a three-piece suit with Louboutin’s Hubertus Orlato oxford dress shoes.

Zayn Malik in New York. Splash

On another recent outing, Malik styled a leather jacket over a printed horse-motif button-up top with black trousers and chunky black leather Christian Louboutin Egon loafers with fringe tassels.

Zayn wearing Louboutin loafers. Splash

The Classic Sneaker

On the more affordable side, the former “X Factor” contestant has also been known to wear casual, classic kicks. Here, Malik shows off gray canvas Vans Old Skool sneakers teamed with distressed jeans, a printed colorblock orange and black hoodie and an olive green graphic jacket.

Zayn wearing Vans. Splash

Similarly, earlier this month, the “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” singer wore white low-top Converse Chuck Taylor All-Stars with tan cargo joggers and a Tommy Hilfiger leather biker jacket over a V-neck sweater.

The singer wearing Converse low tops. Splash

The Boot

Styling a black denim jacket with black suede lace-up boots like these from Timberland, Malik masters the low-key rockstar look.

Zayn wearing black boots. Splash

Malik also wears stylish Chelsea boots like this black pair he teamed with another leather jacket, black distressed skinny jeans and a black and white striped top.

Zayn Malik wearing black suede Chelsea boots. Splash

Doc Martens

Malik has proven his love for the classic British brand on several occasions, dressing them up and down. This fall, the “Pillowtalk” singer wore burgundy Doc Marten brogues with faded black jeans, a Burberry checkered button-down and a brown zip-up jacket.

Zayn wearing Doc Martens in New York. Splash

For a dinner with Vogue during Paris Fashion week last spring, Malik wore Docs again, this time in black with black leather pants and a black jacket paired over a bright orange hoodie.

Zayn wearing Doc Martens with Gigi Hadid in Paris. Rex Shutterstock

For more of Zayn Malik’s style, check out the gallery.