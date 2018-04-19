How to Get Cap-Toe Statement Pumps Like ‘Insecure’ Star Yvonne Orji

Star of HBO’s Golden Globe-nominated show “Insecure,” Yvonne Orji put her right foot first in a pair of stylish suede cap-toe pumps Tuesday at the Independent School Alliance Awards in Los Angeles.

Serving as the emcee for the charity event, which raised more than $600,000 to support racial diversity in schools across L.A, Orji made waves in a vibrant-hued outfit complete with black suede-covered heels featuring a royal blue pointed toe.

The 34-year-old Nigerian-born actress and comedian styled the statement shoes with colorful ’70s-inspired flower-print trousers and a tiered, ruffled green top.

Further accessorizing, Orji — who will also appear in Kevin Hart’s upcoming comedy “Night School” — added a bird broach as well as an assortment of delicate rings and bracelets to pull her look together.

Inside the ceremony, Orji shared why the organization is important to her, revealing that she grew up in a household where “education was prized.”

Other attendees at the event include powerhouse entertainment lawyer Nina Shaw, Academy Award-nominated director Ava DuVernay and ShoeDazzle co-founder Mira Lee.

