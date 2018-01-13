The Best Wedding Flats to Shop for Now: David’s Bridal, Nordstrom & More

Just because you’re a bride doesn’t mean you have to walk down the aisle in sky-high heels.

Flats are increasingly becoming a go-to shoe style for brides and bridesmaids due to the comfort factor. And while a stiletto offers a chic and elegant appeal, those who want flats shouldn’t have to sacrifice style for said comfort.

Many brands are taking notice of the flat shoe trend and are designing low-heeled footwear specifically for the bride. Badgley Mischka, for example, has multiple styles that are detailed in wedding-appropriate colorways, materials and embellishments. Manolo Blahnik also offers flat options, including its version of the Carrie Bradshaw-favorite Hangisi heel.

For the best wedding flats to shop now, check out the list below.

1. Toms Crochet Classic Slip-On Shoe

For the bride looking to kick off her heels and dance, these crochet Toms slip-on shoes in white, available at David’s Bridal, are an easy and comfortable option.

2. Badgley Mischka Gigi Pointed-Toe Evening Flats

These pointed-toe flats are available in classic ivory and are embossed in rhinestones for an evening-appropriate look.

3. Blue by Betsey Johnson Mollie Evening Flats

These slingback flats feature pearl and crystal detailing, perfect for the bride looking for a day-to-night option.

4. Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Flat

Opt for something blue in Manolo Blahnik’s elegant almond-toe flat with jeweled detail.

5. Badgley Mischka Davis’ Crystal Embellished Pointy Toe Flat

Present a pop of color in Badgley Mischka’s blush-colored crystal brooch shoe.

6. Badgley Mischka Morgen Ankle Strap Flat

Badgley Mischka’s ankle-strap flat provides just the right amount of elegance, thanks to the touch of sparkling crystal embellishments.

7. David’s Bridal Haylee Lustrous Ballet Flats

Go simple with a classic ballet flat. These glittery shoes are a great option for a special occasion.

8. David’s Bridal Bow-Embellished Satin D’Orsay Wedges

If you simply can’t commit to a flat, but still want some stability, these David’s Bridal satin d’Orsay shoes have a 1-inch wedge for an added lift.

