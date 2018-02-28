Walmart Is Building Up Its Fashion Cred With Three New House Brands for Trendy Shoppers

Colorful looks from Walmart's new Wonder Nation kids' fashion collection. Courtesy of brand

The battle of the discount retailers continues to heat up.

Following rival Target’s rollout last year of several private-label apparel collections, Walmart has just announced plans to launch three house fashion brands featuring both clothing and shoes: Time and Tru for women; Terra & Sky for plus sizes; and Wonder Nation for kids.

The collections will be available in Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com beginning tomorrow. Walmart’s existing men’s apparel brand, George, is also getting a refresh as part of the retailer’s ramped-up efforts to woo customers with exclusive merchandise. All of the items in the collections will be affordably priced between $5 to $30.

“We listened to our customers and are proud to deliver apparel choices that meet at the intersection of everything they desire: on-trend styles, comfort and quality, all at unbeatable prices,” said Deanah Baker, SVP of apparel for Walmart U.S. “These new brands are a thoughtful reflection of current trends and styles, while considering our customers’ busy, on-the-go lifestyles.”

Several shoe looks from the Wonder Nation kids’ line are already starting to pop up on Walmart.com. Highlights include metallic gladiator sandals and glittery jelly Mary Jane styles for girls and canvas surf mocs and skate-inspired sneakers for boys.

Wonder Nation Ankle Bow Sandals, $12.97; walmart.com

Wonder Nation Cap-Toe Sneaker, $9.87; walmart.com

To help launch its new brands this week, Walmart is teaming up with celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart, who has worked with A-list actresses including Cate Blanchett, Julia Roberts and Jessica Chastain. Stewart will share insights on the season’s key apparel trends and what customers will find available at Walmart.

As part of its campaign to become a go-to destination for apparel, Walmart is also making improvements to its clothing departments in-store, aimed at helping customers shop more efficiently and discover fresh style inspiration. Beginning next month, new signage will be installed, showcasing stylized photography of featured looks from each brand. Select stores will be remodeled to include open-floor plans for greater visibility and shopping ease, as well as upgraded fitting rooms.