10 Sweet Shoes for Kids to Wear This Valentine’s Day

Celebrate Valentine’s Day without the sugar rush. Instead of candy, show your kids some love by surprising them with a pair of holiday-themed shoes. Many of the market’s most popular brands — from Vans to Skechers — are spreading a little cheer with fun and festive styles decorated in floral prints, heart motifs and, of course, plenty of pink and red. Here are some of our favorites to shop now:

1. Dr. Martens Junior 1460 Heart boot

The British brand updates its classic combat boot with a bold heart print.

2. Vans Valentine Old Skool sneaker

Vans’ iconic Old Skool kicks have been given a fresh bloom with a pretty rose motif.

3. Freshly Picked Luv moccasins

Let your babies’ feet do the talking with Freshly Picked’s soft-sole moccasins, decorated with a colorful conversation-heart print.

4. Toms Watercolor Hearts shoes

Toms pays tribute to the holiday with a pretty watercolor print on its classic alpargatas slip-on shoes.

5. Dolce & Gabbana Love & Heart Patches sneakers

Spread a little love with these Dolce & Gabbana sneakers, accented with bold pops of pink and a touch of sparkle.

6. Skechers Sidestreet Bloomn sneaker

Skechers glams up this sporty slip-on sneaker with a flourish of fabric flowers.

7. Mini Melissa Mini Ultragirl Heart shoes

Jelly heart ornaments put a little twinkle in the toes of Mini Melissa’s popular Ultragirl Mary Janes.

8. Early Days embossed leather baby shoes

A favorite of the British royal family, Early Days celebrates the season with an embossed heart design.

9. Kamik Kids Scribble rainboot

Brighten up gray, rainy days with this Kamik boot, featuring a colorful, scribble-style heart design.

10. Native Juniper Print shoe

Native puts a Valentine’s Day spin on its Juniper Mary Jane shoe.

