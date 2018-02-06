10 Sweet Shoes for Kids to Wear This Valentine’s Day

Valentine's Day-inspired baby shoes from Freshly Picked.
Celebrate Valentine’s Day without the sugar rush. Instead of candy, show your kids some love by surprising them with a pair of holiday-themed shoes. Many of the market’s most popular brands — from Vans to Skechers — are spreading a little cheer with fun and festive styles decorated in floral prints, heart motifs and, of course, plenty of pink and red. Here are some of our favorites to shop now:

 

1. Dr. Martens Junior 1460 Heart boot

The British brand updates its classic combat boot with a bold heart print.

Buy: Dr. Martens Junior 1460 Heart boot $65
2. Vans Valentine Old Skool sneaker

Vans’ iconic Old Skool kicks have been given a fresh bloom with a pretty rose motif.

Buy: Vans Valentine Old Skool sneaker $60
 3. Freshly Picked Luv moccasins

Let your babies’ feet do the talking with Freshly Picked’s soft-sole moccasins, decorated with a colorful conversation-heart print.

Buy: Freshly Picked Luv moccasins $60
4. Toms Watercolor Hearts shoes

Toms pays tribute to the holiday with a pretty watercolor print on its classic alpargatas slip-on shoes.

Buy: Toms Watercolor Hearts shoes $42
5. Dolce & Gabbana Love & Heart Patches sneakers

Spread a little love with these Dolce & Gabbana sneakers, accented with bold pops of pink and a touch of sparkle.

Buy: Dolce & Gabbana Love & Heart Patches sneaker $307
6. Skechers Sidestreet Bloomn sneaker

Skechers glams up this sporty slip-on sneaker with a flourish of fabric flowers.

Buy: Skechers Sidestreet Bloomn sneaker $50
7. Mini Melissa Mini Ultragirl Heart shoes

Jelly heart ornaments put a little twinkle in the toes of Mini Melissa’s popular Ultragirl Mary Janes.

Buy: Mini Melissa Mini Ultragirl shoes $63
 8. Early Days embossed leather baby shoes

A favorite of the British royal family, Early Days celebrates the season with an embossed heart design.

Buy: Early Days baby shoes $38
9. Kamik Kids Scribble rainboot

Brighten up gray, rainy days with this Kamik boot, featuring a colorful, scribble-style heart design.

Buy: Kamik Kids Scribble rainboot $27.99
10. Native Juniper Print shoe

Native puts a Valentine’s Day spin on its Juniper Mary Jane shoe.

Buy: Native Juniper Print shoe $40
