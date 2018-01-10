10 Irresistibly Cute Unicorn Shoes for Kids

Mini Miss KG Magical high-top sneaker
Ever since Starbucks unveiled its color-changing — and sugar-laden — Unicorn Frappuccino drink last year, the mythical creature has been rearing its horned head all over pop culture and fashion. Not surprisingly, the trend has found its way to kids’ footwear. Brands including Vans, Skechers, Stride Rite and even Gucci offer whimsical tributes to the unicorn, complete with playful details such as 3-D horns and tails, faux-fur accents and, of course, a rainbow of pastel colors. From sneakers to slippers, here are 10 of our favorites to shop now:

1. Vans Asher Unicorn slip-on shoe

Vans puts a fanciful spin on its popular Asher sneaker with a horn, rainbow-colored outsole trim and hint of sparkle.

2. Cat & Jack Mellie fashion boot

A poof of colorful faux fur adds a funky touch to this ankle boot for girls from Target’s Cat & Jack brand.

3. Justice glitter slide sandals

The tween retailer combines two major trends — sporty slides and unicorn motifs — into one ultra-girly, gotta-have-it look.

4. Gucci GG Supreme sneaker

The Italian designer label takes its classic logo-print sneaker for a walk on the wild side with unicorn detailing and a bold yellow rubber outsole.

5. Muk Luks Luna the Unicorn slip-on shoe

For little ones, Muk Luks’ Luna design is decorated with an adorable unicorn face and multicolored faux-fur accents.

6. Skechers Twinkle Toes Prancing Pretty sneaker

Skechers’ Twinkle Toes label celebrates the fairy-tale creature with a shimmery metallic appliqué, which pops against a black denim background.

7. Hatley Rainbow Unicorns rainboot

Known for its playful patterned rainboots, Hatley embraces the fantasy theme with this colorful print.

8. Stride Rite light-up slipper

A super-cozy take on the theme, Stride Rite’s pink plush slipper has a little extra magic built in: the unicorn’s eyes light up as kids walk.

9. Mini Miss KG Magical sneaker

Kurt Geiger’s Mini Miss KG kids’ collection features this adorably whimsical high-top sneaker that’s trimmed with a curly tail.

10. Chasing Fireflies ballet flats

A simple pair of ballet flats gets a stylish upgrade with retro-inspired unicorn patches on the toe.

