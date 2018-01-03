New Year, New Shoes: Shop Chic Styles From Tory Burch’s Winter Sale

If you didn’t snag new shoes for Christmas, Tory Burch is ringing in the new year with a major sale featuring a fabulous selection of footwear. You can shop marked down styles, from boots, pumps, sneakers and more for an additional 30 percent off by entering the promo code “EXTRA30” at checkout. Scroll through to see our picks, including winter must-haves and summer staples.

1. Sofia Lug Sole Bootie

If you’ve still been searching for the perfect ankle boot this season, look no further than the “Sofia” suede bootie. Featuring an olive green suede upper, a chunky stacked heel and a ‘T’-accented ring at the ankle, you can grab these for under $200 marked down from $428.

2. Laila Suede Over-the-Knee Boot

On the other hand, if you’re in the market for an over-the-knee boot, why not add this stretchy suede black pair to your cart? Originally priced at $359, this elegant style, designed to hit mid-thigh, will carry you through winter.

3. Francesa Pump

Meanwhile, Tory’s elegant brown leather “Francesca” pumps, inspired by the 1960s, features a sleek pointed toe and dégradé Lucite block heel — perfect for taking from the office to dinner to drinks. Initially almost $600, shop the look for $209.

4. Triple-Strap Sneakers

As far as sneakers go, you can’t go wrong with this minimalistic white leather style bearing three adjustable straps. Clean and minimalistic, get them for under $100.

5. Valentina Bow Slide

If you’ve been looking for a party shoe, slip into these festive satin and velvet, crystal-embellished bow slides for less than $200. Coming in royal navy, the classic style is sure to garner attention everywhere you go.

6. Positano Lace-Up Espadrille

For under $100, Tory Burch’s “Positano” espadrille has us dreaming of the warmer months that seem so far away now. With a brown suede upper and braided leather laces, the style feels reminiscent of the ’70s.

7. Clara Flat

Finally, pair these $209 pointed navy velvet ballerina flats featuring an exaggerated bow with lacy tights and a shift dress for an ultra-feminine ensemble.

Want more?

Millennials Will Be Raving About This Brand By Tory Burch’s Nieces

Tory Burch Responds to ‘Juju on That Beat’ Controversy

Tory Burch Balances Bold Patterns with White Shoe Trend at NYFW