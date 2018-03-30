Taraji P. Henson Reveals a Lot of Leg in a White Hot Trench Coat Dress With Sparkly Sandals

Taraji P. Henson whipped out a fierce look for the New York premiere Tuesday of her new movie “Tyler Perry’s Acrimony,” which is officially out in theaters on Friday.

The star was in full control of the red carpet as she donned a leggy ensemble consisting of only a white trench coat dress with silver metallic lining that perfectly matched her sparkly sandals. It was a bold and unforgettable appearance, but when it comes to premieres, that’s the way to do it.

Taraji P. Henson attends 'Tyler Perry's Acrimony' premiere. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Throughout all the glitter and sparkle within Henson’s outfit, the most captivating part were her shiny embellished silver and black sandals. The two tones provided an eye-catching juxtaposition of colors similar to the affordable Rebecca Minkoff alternative below.

A subtly-bedazzled sandal like the actress’ is an easy and simple way to step up formal attire. Considering spring is prime time for wedding season, everyone should be taking notes on the elegant way Henson presented herself.

It’s also important to note that she also had on minimal accessories, except for her glittery tear drop earrings and bright blue ring, which were unique, but didn’t overpower her look. When deciding on what jewelry to wear, balance is key. She let her incredible shoes shine within her ensemble and there’s no arguing that was a spot-on style choice.

Buy: Rebecca Minkoff Knotted Heel Sandal</strong><strong> $149.95 Buy it

