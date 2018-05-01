8 Must-Have Women’s Shoes Perfect for Summer Vacation

With summer right around the corner, it’s time to give your shoe closet a refresh. Whether you’re looking to stay on-trend or add staples to your wardrobe, these styles from Sam Edelman, Schutz, Raye and more will give new life to your summer shoe game.

Espadrilles and denim mules are season highlights, while classic wedges remain a hit. Shop the selects below for more of the must-have shoes this summer.

1. Sam Edelman Olisa Sandals

These two-tone raffia block-heeled sandals by Sam Edelman will have you resort-ready.





2. Ancient Greek Sandals Apli Eleftheria Pearls

White shoes are still a trend this season. Opt for Ancient Greek Sandals pearl-adorned flats that would go perfectly with a maxidress or denim shorts.

3. Castañer Carina Wedge Espadrilles

You can’t go wrong with an espadrille — especially on vacation. Castañer provides a pop of color with the Carina wedge in a bright canvas yellow.

4. Cornetti Salina Sandals

Whether you’re heading to Europe or staying local this summer, these metallic leather sandals made in Italy by Cornetti will have you feeling like you’re on the Amalfi Coast.

5. Schutz Felisa Mules

Go from day to night in Schutz poppy rose slip-on mules. With its block heel, you can still have height while remaining comfortable during those long summer days.

6. Raye Jenny Slides

This cobalt blue slide by Raye is ideal for beach getaway.

7. Marc Fisher LTD Adalyn Espadrille Wedges

Set on an espadrille wedge, these ankle-strap peep-toe sandals are a spring and summer classic.

8. Jaggar Stitched Stripe Mules

Hit the denim shoe trend with slip-on sandals from Jaggar.

