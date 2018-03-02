You Can Play Designer With This Online Custom Shoe Program

Sperry Saltwater Duck Boot for women can be customized. Courtesy of brand

Don’t want to look like the guy or girl next door? Then seafaring brand Sperry has you covered.

In this era of customization, Sperry is giving consumers the chance to play the role of designer. The company has introduced an online program that allows individuals to create their own custom style from a range of shape and component options.

First, choose from a range of classic silhouettes. For women, there’s the Authentic Original Boat Shoe at $120, Women’s Saltwater Duck Boot at $150 and Men’s Authentic Original Boat Shoe at $120.

Next, the boat shoes offer a choice of upper colors that include side panels, collar, back tab, outsole, even thread, laces and eyelets. Here, it’s easy to create a his-and-hers look with matching colors.

For the Duck Boot, there’s a choice of the rubber shell upper, outsole and fleece lining. And all styles can be monogrammed for a more personal touch.

The shoes may seem endless, so don’t settle on your first choice. It’s an opportunity to mix and match to create a one-of-a-kind look. If you need help in the decision-making process, a live chat is available online.

Orders will be delivered in three to four weeks, free or charge. And with Mother’s Day and Father’s Day around the corner, they make for creative gift giving.

Want more?

Avant-Garde Heels Took Over the Streets at Milan Fashion Week

Why the Women’s Sneaker Market Is Finally on the Cusp of a Revolution

The 4 Biggest Shoe Trends From Paris Men’s Fashion Week