You Need Sarah Jessica Parker’s Sparkly Metallic Mary Jane Heels This Spring

Sarah Jessica Parker knows how to make an exit, even if its just for a casual stroll out of her apartment in the Big Apple. Today, the actress was seen leaving her home in an eye-catching outfit that undoubtedly turned heads in the city.

Despite going with an all-black look featuring a pea coat, dark jeans, and sunglasses like plenty of New Yorkers with savvy street style, the “Sex in the City” star took her look to the next level with footwear you won’t forget. Look down low and you’ll notice Parker wearing a glittery pair of Mary Jane-style block heels. They’re so shiny, the shoes even glistened when the paparazzi caught them on camera.

Sarah Jessica Parker strolls around the Big Apple in sparkly heels. Rex Shutterstock

It’s no surprise she opted for sparkly metallic pumps as Parker has designed similar ones for her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker women’s shoe collection, which are currently available for purchase below at $385. With spring right around the corner, there’s no better time to invest in heels that will literally put some sparkle in your step.

Plus, no matter how dreary your clothes may be, this outfit has proven that bright Mary Janes are all you need to give them life. If you’re one of those who can’t be bothered to ever wear any color, follow Parker’s style inspiration and ease into a more colorful wardrobe with shoes.

Buy: SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Tartt $385 buy it

