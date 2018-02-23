Carrie Bradshaw Would Be Proud of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Cinderella Shoes

From left to right: Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall and Cynthia Nixon from the "Sex and the City" film.

Sarah Jessica Parker will take you back to her days as Carrie Bradshaw on “Sex and the City” with her latest look. The actress stepped out on Thursday for the opening night of “Hello, Dolly!,” a musical on Broadway in New York, wearing a fabulous get-up her popular character would approve of.

She had on a black lace dress that she paired with a long camel-colored floor-length duster coat. What made Parker’s outfit special were her accessories. The star had on a glittery shoulder bag and her shiny shoes hands down had the ultimate Cinderella vibe.

We’d expect nothing short of royal glam with her shoes, as the star was the one who designed them. Her gray crystal-embellished satin pointed pumps, similar to the bright blue ones below, instantly took her look to the next level.

There’s an effortless elegance with the design of her 4-inch heels. We’re here for how she didn’t tamper with most of the shoe and left all the attention right on the middle buckle. When it comes to footwear for a night out, sometimes less is more. Though the shoes may cost you an arm and a leg since they retail for $818, it’s a fancy closet addition you won’t regret. Click through and check them out up-close below.

